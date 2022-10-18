KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $207,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 450,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

