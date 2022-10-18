KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 4,184 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 445,208 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 523,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 75,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,774 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

