KBC Group NV Sells 740 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Andersons were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Andersons by 193.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,909,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,775,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,972 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ANDE opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.