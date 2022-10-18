KBC Group NV Takes Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

