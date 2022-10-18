Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,004 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 91.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after buying an additional 857,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after buying an additional 844,102 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $15,855,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 458,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.