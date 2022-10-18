Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,944,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,881 shares of company stock worth $3,023,341 and have sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

