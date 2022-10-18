Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KDP has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,944.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,881 shares of company stock worth $3,023,341 and have sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

