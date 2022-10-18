Key Financial Inc Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.87. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

