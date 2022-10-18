Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in September

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

