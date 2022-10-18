Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Cut to C$20.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMMPF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.36.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.62.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

