Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.79.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KMB opened at $114.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.