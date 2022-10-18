KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target Lowered to €35.00 at Societe Generale

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Societe Generale from €36.00 ($36.73) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNYJY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($48.98) to €46.00 ($46.94) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

