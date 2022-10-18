Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

KR stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. Kroger has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

