Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Krones Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €93.00 ($94.90) on Monday. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of €87.18 and a 200-day moving average of €81.22.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

