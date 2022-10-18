Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Krones Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €93.00 ($94.90) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €87.18 and its 200 day moving average is €81.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

