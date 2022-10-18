Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 260,189 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

