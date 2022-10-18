Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at DA Davidson

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KLIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $37.94 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $631,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 618,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

