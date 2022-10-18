LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

JNJ opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

