Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LVS stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,855,403 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 822,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 135,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

