Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 9,480,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LICY. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE:LICY opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,254,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 454,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,362 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,138,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 376,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,972,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,762,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.