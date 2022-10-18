Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $177.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.