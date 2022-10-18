Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $29.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $29.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.47 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

