Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €320.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Baader Bank cut shares of Linde to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €320.00 ($326.53) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at €287.35 ($293.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.61. Linde has a one year low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a one year high of €315.35 ($321.79). The business has a fifty day moving average of €287.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €288.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

