Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Societe Generale

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.13.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $280.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

