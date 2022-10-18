Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $348.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.60.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $204.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.06. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $200.64 and a 1 year high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

