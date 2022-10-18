Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Bank of America cut Livent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $27.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.80. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

