Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.88.

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

