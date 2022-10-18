loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Barclays

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LDI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $419.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. Analysts predict that loanDepot will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,372,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,434,892.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,742,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,204,773.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $314,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,372,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,892.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and sold 1,590,598 shares valued at $2,439,179. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

