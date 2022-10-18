Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOGI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI opened at $45.16 on Monday. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $91.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Logitech International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

