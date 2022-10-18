Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Loop Media Price Performance

LPTV opened at 4.44 on Monday. Loop Media has a 12-month low of 3.89 and a 12-month high of 14.50.

Loop Media Company Profile

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company. The company offers self-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, kid-friendly videos, viral videos, drone footage, news headlines, and lifestyle and atmospheric channels.

