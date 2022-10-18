Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.
Loop Media Price Performance
LPTV opened at 4.44 on Monday. Loop Media has a 12-month low of 3.89 and a 12-month high of 14.50.
Loop Media Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loop Media (LPTV)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.