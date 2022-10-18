Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 641.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 21.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,182,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $3,029,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,930,000 after purchasing an additional 387,308 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.28. Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

