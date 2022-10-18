Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

