Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 3.7 %

LYEL opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -2.03. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading

