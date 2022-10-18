Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,628 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $3,371,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,699,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.09.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

