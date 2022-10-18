LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Mizuho

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $113.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.10.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.08.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $223,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

