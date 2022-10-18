Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Short Interest Update

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

