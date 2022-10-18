Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

