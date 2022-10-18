MaxLinear (MXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE:MXL opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 167,368 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 136,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

