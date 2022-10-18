Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.04.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MDT opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $124.80. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.