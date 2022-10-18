Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten Sells 2,404 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.80.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $212,918,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $208,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
