Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten Sells 2,404 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $212,918,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $208,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

