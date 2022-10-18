MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Down 20%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) dropped 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 227,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 124,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MedX Health Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MedX Health Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

Further Reading

