Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MLCO. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,421,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

