Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average of $265.09.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.89.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

