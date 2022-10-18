Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,153 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Up 3.9 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.89.

Microsoft stock opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.