Microsoft (MSFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.09.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,422,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,392,703,000 after acquiring an additional 276,736 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,067,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25,120.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,933,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 1,925,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.3% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 157,736 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,511,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.89.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

