Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $275.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $325.89.

MSFT opened at $237.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.59 and its 200 day moving average is $265.09.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

