Miller Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:MILLQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Miller Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILLQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Miller Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,054,900 shares trading hands.

Miller Energy Resources Stock Down 23.7 %

About Miller Energy Resources

Miller Energy Resources, Inc, formerly Miller Petroleum, Inc, is an exploration and production company. The Company utilizes seismic data and other technologies for the geophysical exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas wells in south central Alaska, including the Cook Inlet and Kenai Peninsula, as well as Alaska’s North Slope.

