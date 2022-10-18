Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NERV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
NERV stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $15.27.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
