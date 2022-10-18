Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 43,125 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

PECO stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

