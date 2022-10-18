Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 18,261 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

